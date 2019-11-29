Model train display opens in Nacogdoches

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Loblolly Model Train Display starts this Friday.
Audiences can get up close and experience the fun and excitement of toy trains. The display is the only traveling 3-rail, O-gauge, railroad display between Shreveport, Dallas, and Houston.
The City of Nacogdoches Historic Sites Department is in its ninth year of hosting the event. This year, the Nacogdoches Railroad Depot is also an official Toys for Tots toy drop off location.
Public viewing is open at the Nacogdoches Railroad Depot for three weekends this holiday season beginning Friday, November 29, 2019.
The schedule is:
November 29th – December 1st, December 6th – 8th, and December 13th – 15th. The Depot will be open on Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
The Nacogdoches Railroad Depot is located at 101 Old Tyler Road, Nacogdoches, TX 75961. For more information, contact the Historic Sites Department at 936-560-4443.
