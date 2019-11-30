One dead in Angelina County crash

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - One person died after a crash in Angelina County Friday.
According to DPS, they responded to a report of a one vehicle crash Friday evening on Scotty Beard Road, just east of FM 842.
They said the preliminary crash investigation indicates at approximately 7:45 p.m., a 1991 Chevrolet pickup was traveling east when the it drove off the roadway to the right, overcorrected to the left where it crossed back over the roadway and struck a tree.
DPS said the driver is identified as 49-year-old Alejandro Garcia from Lufkin. Garcia was pronounced deceased at the scene by an Angelina County Justice of the Peace
A passenger with Alejandro was transported to CHI St. Luke’s Hospital in Lufkin and later transported to Hermann Hospital in Houston for treatment.
The crash remains under investigation.
