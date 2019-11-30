Tornado Watch issued for some East Texas counties

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - 11:35 AM - The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for Angelina, Cherokee, Gregg, Harrison, Marion, Nacogdoches, Panola, Rusk, Sabine, San Augustine, Shelby, Smith, and Upshur Counties in East Texas until 7 p.m.
10:15 AM - A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Cass, Morris, and Titus Counties until 11 a.m.
10:05 AM - The National Weather Service has allowed the warning to expire.
A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Rains and Van Zandt Counties.
According to the National Weather Service, the warning is until 10:15 a.m. Saturday.
Locations impacted include Grand Saline, Emory, and Fruitvale.
