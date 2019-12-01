Firefighters battle house fire overnight in Smith County

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A home in Smith County had become fully engulfed in flames early this morning.
Firefighters from Jackson Heights were dispatched to the three thousand block of county road 2256 near Chapel Hill shortly after 1 a.m., according to Smith County Battalion Chief David Gerald.
Several area departments responded and found the flames had completely overtaken the house.
They worked for over an hour to get the blaze under control and were still putting out hot spots several hours after that.
Authorities say no one was home during the time of the fire.
Fire investigators with the Smith County Fire Marshal’s Office is working to determine a cause.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.