High school regional finals schedule

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - The journey that started for over 100 East Texas football programs is still alive for only a handful of teams.
Here are the regional final matchups for East Texas teams.
Friday, Dec 6
4A DI Region III
#2 Carthage vs Midlothian Heritage @ Jacksonville 7:30 pm
4A DII Region II
#1 Pleasant Grove vs Gilmer @ Longview HS 7 pm
3A DI Region II
Pottsboro vs Gladewater @ Sulphur Springs 7:30 pm
3A DII Region II
Pewitt vs #10 Daingerfield @ Mount Pleasant 7:30 pm
2A DI Region III
Groveton vs #4 San Augustine @ SFA 7 pm