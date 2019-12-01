No injuries reported in Hudson house fire

HUDSON, Texas (KTRE) - Fire crews responded to a house fire in Hudson Sunday morning.
According to a Facebook post from the Hudson Volunteer Fire Department, they were paged to a smoke alarm report in the 400 block of Ashwood Bend off of FM 706 at approximately 3:16 a.m. Sunday morning.
The post said upon arrival, units discovered a single story residential structure on fire.
Several trucks from the Hudson Volunteer Fire Department responded and mutual aid was requested from Central Fire Department for a tanker and manpower.
The post said no injuries were reported.
