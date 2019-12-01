Saturday Night Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good evening, East Texas! Showers and severe thunderstorms moved across East Texas this morning and afternoon. Thankfully skies are clearing quickly this evening behind the cold front and will lead to a chilly and dry start to your Sunday morning in the middle 40s. Lots of sunshine and highs in the middle to upper 50s by the afternoon hours tomorrow with a breezy northwest wind at 10-15 miles per hour with a few gusts reaching up to 20+ mph. Clear skies and calm winds will lead to a quick drop into the middle 30s by Monday morning. Sunshine, quiet weather and a quick warming trend into the middle 60s through Wednesday. A pair of cold fronts arrive on Thursday and Friday. The first front will bring our next shot at showers and an isolated thundershower, the second front will bring reinforcing cool, dry air into East Texas. Conditions look to stay dry for next Friday and Sunday with temperatures reaching close to seasonal norms.