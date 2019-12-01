Sunday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Morning, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: We are starting off this morning with temperatures in the low to mid-40s and clear skies. By the afternoon we will see plenty of sunshine as we warm to the upper 50s. Winds will be very breezy today, so we have a lake wind advisory issued until 6 PM. Be sure you are cautious on the water today. Overnight we will cool to the mid-30s. Tomorrow the winds will relax and we will see clear skies with temperatures a bit below average, in the mid-50s. Tuesday and Wednesday will be similar days, with temperatures in the mid-60s and sunny skies. A few showers are possible on Thursday afternoon as another cold front makes its way towards East Texas. Friday will bring in a bit more cloud cover but temperatures will stay in the mid-60s. For the start of next weekend, expect mostly sunny skies and low 60s.