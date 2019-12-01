Supporting Small Business Saturday in Lufkin

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Saturday marked the annual Small Business Saturday. Small business owners in Lufkin enjoy seeing the community support their stores, and supporting the other business owners as well.
“We’re very community-driven and oriented, so it makes me happy to also go out and support other businesses," said Sandi Adams, Owner of Fitt Life Gym.
Sandi and Casey Adams hosted A ‘Ninja Nerf’ class at Fitt Life Gym for children, while their parents went out shopping.
“Which is why we really like doing this is because not only do we want to support our business, but we want all the businesses in town to be supported," said Sandi.
Downtown Lufkin is filled with small businesses from clothing boutiques, antique shops, to dining spots.
“This is completely different, everything is fresh, everything is homemade. Everything is chef recipes," said Trey Jansing, Owner of Restoration Bistro. “I think it’s important to help families. You know, it’s local, it’s small, it’s a group, it’s a family.”
Small business owners have created fun ways to encourage people to shop locally by creating a family-friendly environment.
“You’re going to stand inside the tent. And we’re going to shoot the money gun at you. Whatever bills you catch, that’s whatever discount you get to use on your purchase today. So, it’s just a little bit fun. A different way than just drawing a discount out of a bowl," said Kaylee Sullivan, Co-Owner of The Pink Leopard Boutique
‘Small Business Saturday’ is more than just a weekend of support, it is a chance for the community to spend time together and get to know their local business owners.
