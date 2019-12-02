First Alert: Cold nights giving way to cool afternoons under mainly clear skies

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - The combination of clear skies, calm winds, and dry air will lead to a cold night in the Piney Woods. We will see overnight lows bottom out in the lower-to-middle 30's with a few locales possibly getting to the freezing mark for a brief time on Tuesday morning.
Tuesday will be another sun-filled, pleasant day, with afternoon highs topping out in the middle 60′s, which is seasonal and on par for where we should be this time of year.
High pressure will stay in control of our weather through Wednesday, which means we will continue the trend of chilly mornings giving way to seasonally cool afternoons under lots of blue sky.
The next weather maker and cold front will move in late Thursday or early Friday, bringing us increasing clouds and just a meager 20% chance of rain.
Behind the frontal passage, look for clearing skies and more seasonally cool temperatures to return for next weekend with no rain expected.
To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather app. It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates. It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.