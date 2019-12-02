Go Fund Me account set up for SFA basketball player’s family has raised $146K

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - It turns out that Nathan Bain’s game-winning shot in the SFA-Duke game last week has inspired college basketball fans all over the country to give and give and give.
As of 2:30 p.m. Monday, the Go Fund Me site that Stephen F. Austin State University officials set up to raise money for Bain’s family had raised $146,024. The original goal for the fundraising drive was $50,000.
Almost 4,000 people have donated to the Go Fund Me account in Bain’s name.
The SFA senior’s last-second layup inside Cameron Indoor Stadium secured the 85-83 win for the underdog SFA Lumberjacks. The win gave the college its first-ever victory over a team that was ranked No. 1, according to the Associated Press.
One person wrote, “I love this story! God bless you and your family!”
Another person, who said he is from a family of Duke fans, said, “Thanks for shining, Nate!”
On August 24, Hurricane Dorian hit the Bahamas and became stationary over the island for more than 24 hours. Bain had already returned to Nacogdoches for the beginning of SFA practice.
His father, mother, and siblings were back home in Freeport. It seemed okay at first, but the longer the storm stayed, the worse it got for the Bain family and many of his friends. Dorian would go down as the most intense hurricane on record to hit the island and is regarded as the worst natural disaster in the country’s history.
Bain’s family lost their home and pretty much everything they owned. His father was a minister, and their church was a total loss. His parents also ran a school for children in the Freeport area. The school took on major damage.
As much as Bain wanted to go back home, his family insisted he finish school. The 6-foot-6′ senior forward stayed and had dedicated this season to the Bahamas and raising awareness for what is going on there.
