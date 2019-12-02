Hunter discovers message in a bottle, reunites letter with Nacogdoches man 31 years later

SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas man hunting at Toledo Bend recently discovered a glass bottle containing a handwritten note from 1988.
After posting a photo of the note on Facebook, Waylon Jones said the granddaughter of the man who wrote the note recognized his handwriting.
After making contact, Waylon learned that Terry Hall, of Nacogdoches, wrote the note and tossed it into the Sabine River while at a hunting camp in Panola County in the fall of 1988.
Tonight on East Texas News, we’ll hand-deliver the note to Hall.
