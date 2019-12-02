Lufkin fire marshal: Cause of house fire on S. First Street still unknown

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Authorities still don’t know what caused a house fire in the 1100 block of South First Street Monday morning.
The fire occurred between Casa Morales and Motel 6.
Lufkin Fire Marshal Keith Cole said the vacant house had recently been purchased, and the new owner was in the process of remodeling it.
Cole said at this time, he has not been able to determine what caused the fire. He said it will be difficult to determine.
The uninsured homeowner told Cole that he had to run homeless people out of the house twice about a week ago. Cole said he cannot say whether that happened in this case, but it is a possibility.
Cole spoke to Donna McCollum about what owners of vacant houses and buildings should do to lower the chances of this happening to their property.
We’ll have more on this story later today.
