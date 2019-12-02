Monday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Afternoon, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: We are starting off this afternoon with clear sunny skies and a light breeze from the NW. Temperatures today will warm to the mid-50s. Overnight we will cool to the mid-30s. Tomorrow you will notice a nice warm up as we reach the mid-60s and continue to see sunshine. Similar conditions will carry over into Wednesday as well. On Thursday a bit of cloud cover will move in and will bring around the chance of seeing a few showers in the afternoon. Temperatures will still make it to the upper 60s to low 70s. We will dry out for Friday and see plenty of sunshine with low 60s. Saturday and Sunday will be mostly sunny and warm, in the mid-60s.