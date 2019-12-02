EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! It’s a little breezy and chilly this morning with temperatures feeling like the 30s. Expect a nice, cool day ahead with temperatures reaching the mid to upper 50s by afternoon and sunny skies. More sunshine tomorrow with temperatures warming into the mid 60s by tomorrow afternoon. The warming trend takes temperatures into the lower 70s by Thursday with a weak cold front arriving Thursday night. This front will bring the next chance for rain, mainly overnight Thursday into early Friday morning. Temperatures cool off a little bit behind the front, but not a lot. Breezy Friday with temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s. The weekend ahead looks nice with partly cloudy skies and high temperatures in the mid 60s.