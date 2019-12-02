SFA receives votes for AP Top 25

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The SFA Lumberjacks’ big week has led to some respect from a few sportswriters, as the team gained votes for the weekly AP Top 25 poll.
SFA received seven votes for the poll following a week where they pulled off an upset of the previous No. 1, Duke, on Tuesday, followed by an impressive road win over Arkansas State on Saturday.
Duke fell to No. 10 in the poll.
Twelve other teams received more votes than SFA but fell short of the Top 25.
