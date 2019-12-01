Sunday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good evening, East Texas! Today was a beautiful day with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s for a few warm spots. Our clear skies will persist overnight and into tomorrow, but with our northwest winds calming to around 5 mph, it will make for a chilly Monday morning with lows dipping into the middle 30s. Sunshine and a light northwest breeze for your Monday afternoon as highs warm into the middle to upper 50s. South winds return on Tuesday so expect temperatures to quickly warm back into the middle 60s. Our warming trend continues into the middle part of next week as we near 70 degrees by Thursday before a Pacific cold front arrives in East Texas bringing with it our next shot at seeing some scattered showers and isolated thundershowers. Our rain chances will likely persist into the early morning hours of Friday before skies dry out during the afternoon hours as a weak Canadian cold front moves through the area. Temperatures behind this pair of fronts will drop in the middle 40s by Saturday morning before warming back into the middle 60s. Mostly cloudy skies return on Sunday as we warm back up to near 70 degrees in the afternoon. East Texas looks to stay dry through the majority of next weekend before showers pop back up late Sunday into early Monday morning.