WEBXTRA: Groveton looking for first regional title in 23 years

GROVETON, Texas (KTRE) - Groveton is in the 2A Region III championship game this Friday after beating Joaquin 42-28 in round 3 of the UIL high school playoffs.
The Indians have turned the team around this year. Last year's team went 5-6, losing in the first round of the playoffs.
The Indians are now 11-2 and a win would give them their first berth in the state semifinals since 1996.
That season the Indians beat Arp in Round 4 and then made it all the way to state losing to Iraan 14-7.
The game Friday at SFA will be the second time the Indians and Wolves have played this year. San Augustine won the first meeting in October 66-39.
KTRE Sports Director Caleb Beames talked to Groveton Coach Richard Steubing after the Friday win over Joaquin.
