City of Nacogdoches plans to build new bridge in Pioneer Park

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - When the Nacogdoches Parks and Recreation Advisory Board meets Thursday night, they will get an update from the city about plans to build a new bridge in Pioneer Park.
The Parks and Recreation Advisory Board will meet at 5:30 p.m. at the Nacogdoches Recreation Center.
Brian Bray, the director of community services for the City of Nacogdoches, said the agenda item is basically letting the board know of the city’s plans.
The City of Nacogdoches plans to install a new sewer line through Pioneer Park, and the old bridge is in a bad location, Bray said. As a result, they’re going to build a new bridge when they put in the new sewer line.
The old bridge will remain in place until the new bridge is finished, and then they’ll tear it down, Bray said. He added that the project is still in the preliminary stages.
Bray said he and other city officials went out to the park the other day and pointed out where they think the new bridge should be built.
Now, the design and construction of the bridge are up to 215 Consulting. They will also look to see if there is any existing infrastructure that needs to be moved.
There’s no timetable on when the new bridge will be finished, Bray said.
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.