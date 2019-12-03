East Texas schools on the move with new UIL conference cutoff numbers

In 4A, the District of Doom look to be no more as Carthage and Van will make the move from 4A DI to 4A DII. Kilgore, Henderson, Chapel Hill and Palestine will stay in the DI classification. Huntington will be dropping out of 4A and will now be in 3A so there could be a reuniting with long-time rival Diboll once the alignments are finalized with Franklin dropping down to 3A DII.