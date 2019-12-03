First Alert: Sweater weather is the name of the game

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - The combination of clear skies, light winds, and dry air will lead to another chilly night in the Piney Woods. We will see overnight lows bottom out in the upper 30's to near 40.
Wednesday will be another sun-filled, pleasant day, with afternoon highs topping out in the upper 60′s, which is pleasant and par for the course this time of year.
The next weather maker and cold front will move in overnight Thursday and early Friday morning, bringing us increasing clouds and just a meager 30% chance of rain.
Behind the frontal passage, look for partly cloudy skies and more seasonally cool temperatures to return for this weekend with no rain expected.
Thicker clouds and some low-end rain chances return early next week in advance of a slightly stronger cold front, one that will arrive late Monday or early Tuesday.
