Polk County deputies arrest fugitive, 2 other suspects, find meth, other drugs, guns

POLK COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - After a man with outstanding felony warrants allegedly evaded arrest and left his two children abandoned in his vehicle in Woodville, Polk County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested him and two women on multiple child endangerment and drug charges Sunday.
A search of the residence where the trio was found turned up more than two pounds of meth, ecstasy, fentanyl pills, marijuana, and three guns.
Kimberly I-Kea Tysha Foster, 19, of Hillister, Christopher Dashawn Montoya, 25, of Woodville, and Portia Rashawn Winston, 30, of Woodville, are all still being held in the Polk County Jail. All three suspects were charged with three felony manufacture and delivery of controlled substance charges and five abandon or endanger a child charges.
Montoya was also charged with three unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon charges and four probation charges.
Foster and Winston both have collective bond amounts of $275,000. Montoya’s total bond amount has been set at $470,000, and that amount doesn’t include the probation violations.
According to a press release, Polk County Sheriff’s Office narcotics detectives assisted the Tyler County Sheriff’s Office in locating Montoya after he allegedly evaded arrest and left his two children in his vehicle with illegal narcotics.
After an investigation, the Tyler County Sheriff’s Office received information that Montoya was at a residence off of U.S. Highway 190 east on Nettles Cemetery Road, the press release stated. They also provide the Polk County Sheriff’s Office with Montoya’s Facebook profile, which reinforced detectives’ belief that the suspect would be at that location.
Early Sunday morning, PCSO deputies arrived at the residence to execute the felony warrant. The deputies made multiple attempts to contact the occupants of the home, and the people inside came to the door without opening. Then the occupants allegedly locked the door and barricaded themselves inside.
“While attempting to make contact with the occupants of the residence at the door, deputies observed a firearm and illegal narcotics sitting in open view inside the front seat of a vehicle sitting in the driveway near the front door,” the press release stated.
Sometime later, narcotics detectives arrived on the scene with a search warrant. Authorities search the residence and the property it was located on and found Foster, Monya, Winston, and five children inside, the press release stated.
“After Montoya was placed into custody, a further search of the residence revealed three firearms, Ecstasy, marijuana, fentanyl pills, and over two pounds of methamphetamine,” the press release stated.
According to the press release, Montoya is a convicted felon, and he cannot legally possess firearms.
“The illegal narcotics were throughout the residence and easily accessible to the juvenile children,” the press release stated.
