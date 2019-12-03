UIL releases new conference cutoff numbers, Longview projected to drop to 5A

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The UIL’s new realignment next February will cause a shakeup for East Texas teams.
The UIL released their conference cutoff numbers on Tuesday morning. The biggest change is that the numbers released will have 6A Longview make the drop to 5A. The Lobos have spent four years in 6A but will make the drop based off of the snapshot number submitted to the UIL earlier this fall.
The new conference cutoff numbers are as follows:
- 6A: 2220 and above
- 5A: 1210- 2219
- 4A: 515-1209
- 3A: 203-514
- 2A: 105-229
- 1A:104.9 – and below
The UIL will release the districts for all UIL activities for the 2020-2021 and 2021-2022 school years on Feb. 3.
Submitted snapshot numbers to Dave Cambell’s Texas Football:
- Tyler Lee: 2304
- Longview: 2186.5
- Lufkin: 2177
- John Tyler: 2111
- Nacogdoches: 1705
- Hallsville: 1418
- Pine Tree: 1284
- Jacksonville: 1263
- Sulphur Springs: 1251
- Lindale: 1207
- Kilgore: 1095
- Livingston: 1045
- Chapel Hill: 1042
- Palestine: 982
- Henderson: 945
- Athens: 923
- Carthage: 824
- Bullard: 770
- Van: 747
- Center: 723
- Pittsburg: 706
- Wills Point: 697
- Jasper: 695
- Rusk: 600
- Spring Hill: 547
- Diboll: 503
- Gladewater: 500
- Huntington: 491
- Mineola: 493
- Mount Vernon: 493
- Tatum: 483
- Sabine: 465
- Eustace: 456
- Palestine Westwood: 446
- White Oak: 429.5
- Malakoff: 383
- Woodville: 381
- Jefferson: 379
- Elkhart: 375
- Crockett: 357
- Trinity: 351
- New Diana: 344
- Hughes Springs: 331
- Harmony: 323
- Troup: 320
- Edgewood: 317
- West Rusk: 317
- Grand Saline: 301
- Daingerfield: 290
- Newton: 289
- Waskom: 279
- Arp: 268
- Hemphill: 263
- Corrigan: 245
- Paul Pewitt: 242
- Harleton: 233
- Frankston: 225
- Garrison: 220
- Groveton: 218
- Shelbyville: 217.5
- Hawkins: 214
- Timpson: 213
- Union Grove: 212.5
- Linden Kildare: 211
- Como-Pickton: 207
- Beckville: 206
- Big Sandy: 198
- San Augustine: 195
- Centerville: 191
- Grapeland: 190
- Alto: 188
- Joaquin: 185
- Carlisle: 172
- Cushing: 160.5
- Tenaha: 159
- West Sabine: 159
- Lovelady: 146
- Overton: 138
- Evadale: 134
- Colmesneil: 132
- Mount Enterprise: 115
