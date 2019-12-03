WEBXTRA: Preparations underway in Nacogdoches County for 2020 elections

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Most people are thinking about Christmas and the holidays. Election administrators have their minds on preparing for the 2020 elections.
Every presidential election brings renewed interest in the political process.
Nacogdoches County election administrator Todd Stallings is busy with contractual agreements with party chairs and assuring every registered voter is mailed a new voter card.
The work he does is reflective of what’s happening statewide in election offices.
