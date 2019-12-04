Abortion bill in Ohio suggests doctors reimplant ectopic pregnancies

In this May 6, 2015 file photo, State Rep. Ron Hood, right, answers a question about his proposal to allow residents to carry a concealed weapon without first having to have a permit, with his co-sponsor, Rep. Tom Brinkman in Columbus, Ohio. An Ohio House committee has scheduled a vote on legislation allowing individuals to carry concealed weapons without having to receive training, undergo a background check or obtain a license. The House Federalism Committee meets Wednesday, June 19, 2019 on the bill sponsored by Hood and Brinkman, both Republicans. (Source: AP Photo/Andrew Welsh-Huggins, File)