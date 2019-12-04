Center man convicted of sexual assaults, stabbings gets 40-year prison sentence

SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A Center man agreed to a 40-year prison term as part of a plea agreement on six felony charges that included two counts of aggravated sexual assault and two unrelated counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
According to a press release, Anthony Letroy James pleaded guilty to the charges at a plea hearing in Judge LeAnn Rafferty’s 123rd Judicial District Court Monday. The press release stated that the plea agreement came just before James’ jury trial was set to start.
As part of the plea agreement, James was convicted and sentenced to a total of 150 years in prison on the six charges. James received 40-year prison sentences for each of the aggravated sexual assault charges, and he will serve all the prison terms concurrently, or at the same time, according to Shelby County District Attorney.
“The District Attorney appreciates the folks that reported for jury duty this morning, and their willingness to hear a difficult case,” the press release stated. “Because of that service, justice was served and the victim in the cases is now able to move forward in her life, putting this matter squarely behind her.”
The press release did not go into any detail about what occurred during the sexual assaults or the age of the victim.
Back in September of 2016, the Center Police Department asked for the public’s help in locating James, who was still wanted at the time for warrants for two counts of aggravated sexual assault and unlawful restraint.
On Sept. 1, 2016, Center police officers arrested James on the unrelated aggravated assault with deadly weapon charges in connection with a stabbing incident in which two people were stabbed and cut.
According to a press release, Center PD officers responded to a home in the 1000 block of Garrett Street in response to a report of a stabbing incident. A CPD detective was also dispatched out to process the crime scene.
The Center detective discovered that the two victims, Carlos Booth, 19, and Mon-Travious Harris, 18, had been stabbed and taken to the Nacogdoches Medical Center in Center for treatment of their injuries.
Further investigation revealed that James, who is the victims' neighbor, got angry with them, walked over to their house, and attacked the two men, the press release stated.
James allegedly stabbed Booth under his left rib area, puncturing a lung. He also cut Harris on his lower torso, the press release stated.
The Center PD located James at another home in the 110 block of Garrett Street. He and his girlfriend were arrested without any further incident and taken to the Center Police Department.
Harris was treated for his injuries and released. Booth was later airlifted to a Nacogdoches hospital for treatment of his stab wound.
