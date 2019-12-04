Dec. 3 high school basketball action, scores

By Caleb Beames | December 3, 2019 at 10:38 PM CST - Updated December 3 at 10:49 PM

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - District basketball is still weeks away but that does not mean there were not some good games taking place Tuesday night. We had rivalry games and some big statement wins.

Boys Scores

6A

Lufkin 59, Longview 64

Tyler Lee 77, John Tyler 53

5A

#5 Sulphur Springs 67, 4A #17 Paris 61

Corsicana 44, Athens 40

Marshall 86, Henderson 65

Nacogdoches 65, Central Heights 39

4A

Spring Hill 65, 3A #10 Tatum 57

Brownsboro 60, Arp 52

Chapel Hill 77, Eustace 40

Hudson 74, Jacksonville 58

Livingston 47, Madisonville 38

3A

Sabine 51, 3A #12 Jefferson 38

1A #15 Leggett 95, Warren 45

MP Chapel Hill 68, White Oak 66

TK Gorman 57, West Rusk 48

Westwood 65, Central 54

2A

#1 Shelbyville 73, Huntington 49

#13 Broaddus 66, 3A #4 East Chambers 49

#18 Big Sandy 82, New Diana 37

1A #8 Laneville 66, Cushing 50

Fruitvale 32, Harleton 28

Garrison 78, Beckville 30

Gary 81, Joaquin 39

Girls Scores

6A

5A

Lufkin 58, 4A#18 Silsbee 31

4A

#9 Jasper 85, Livingston 20

3A

Central 69, Martinsville 16

2A

#10 Woden 37, 3A #2 Woodville 36

#4 Grapeland 62, Canton 32

#25 Hawkins 34, Tyler HEAT 15

Shelbyville 69, 1A #25 La Poynor 61

