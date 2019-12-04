DPS: Trinity man arrested after he struck bicyclist on FM 356, fled scene

TRINITY COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Trinity County law enforcement officers arrested a 31-year-old man Tuesday night after he allegedly struck a bicyclist when he was driving on FM 356 and then fled the scene.
Bobby Ray Shepherd, of Trinity, is still being held in the Trinity County Jail on a third-degree felony intoxication assault resulting in serious bodily injury charge, a third-degree felony failure to stop and render aid charge, a third-degree felony evading arrest charge, and a Class A misdemeanor resisting arrest charge.
According to a press release, A DPS trooper responded to a report of a crash involving a bicyclist on FM 356 Tuesday night. The collision occurred about three miles east of Trinity.
The preliminary crash report shows that at about 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, a 2013 Dodge Journey was headed west on FM 356 when the driver drove across the eastbound lane and into the ditch, where he struck a bicyclist.
“The driver of the Dodge failed to stop at the scene of the crash,” the press release stated. “The driver was then located by the Trinity County Sheriff’s Department and was taken into custody after a brief attempt to evade law enforcement.”
The driver of the Dodge was identified as Shepherd, and he wasn’t injured in the crash. He was arrested and taken to the Trinity County jail.
The bicyclist, Daren Putnam, 30, of Gilmer, was taken to Conroe Regional Medical Center for treatment of his injuries.
“This incident remains under investigation,” the press release stated.
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.