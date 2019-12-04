East Texas Ag News: Several Christmas tree varieties grown in Texas

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - It may surprise you, but the Lone Star state is actually home to a number of Christmas tree types.
Most Christmas trees must grow in places with colder climates and mild summers. Since Texas is known for such hot and dry summers there are only a few tree types that grow well in our state.
Among those is the Virginia pine which is grown east of interstate 35. Other types include the afghan pine, the eastern red cedar, the Carolina sapphire, and the Leyland cypress.
And a fun fact: The Leyland cypress tree is extremely popular for people with allergies because it doesn’t produce any pollen.
