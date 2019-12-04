First Alert: Keeping seasonal temperatures in play with a slight rain chance by Friday

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - A few mid and high-level clouds will pass through East Texas later tonight and during the day on Thursday. The clouds will act as a blanket and keep us a bit warmer tonight compared to recent nights.
With winds shifting back around to the south on Thursday, we will see warming temperatures as afternoon highs climb back into the lower 70′s with just a few peeks of sunshine poking through the clouds.
The next weather maker and cold front will move in overnight Thursday and early Friday morning, bringing us increasing clouds and just a meager 30% chance of very light rain showers or sprinkles.
Behind the frontal passage, look for partly cloudy skies and more seasonally cool temperatures to return for this weekend as chilly mornings give way to mild afternoons.
Thicker clouds and some better rain chances return early next week in advance of a slightly stronger cold front, one that will arrive late Monday or early Tuesday. That will bring us some rain followed by another dip in the temperatures as we transition toward the middle of next week.
