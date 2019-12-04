Gift of Love: Samantha & Marlee

“I just like kids,” said Marlee. “I want kids to have a better life than I did.” A knack for perspective, big sister quickly clarified what she envisioned when we asked her to describe her “dream family.” “We have a bunch of wants but at the same time, they don't have to have anything at all,” said Sam. “We just want somebody that actually wants us.I just know that I really want this and I know that we really need it.”