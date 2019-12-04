EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! The quiet weather continues across the region with more sunshine today. Temperatures are chilly this morning, but will warm back into the mid to upper 60s this afternoon with light northerly winds. Winds pick up out of the south tomorrow with clouds increase tonight into tomorrow morning. Breezy and warmer for tomorrow afternoon with highs in the lower 70s. A slight chance for rain will return to the forecast late Thursday into early Friday with a weak cold front. Expect any rain to be gone most likely by daybreak Friday with breezy northerly winds and temperatures back in the lower 60s Friday afternoon. Partly cloudy and nice this weekend with high temperatures warming into the 70s again by Sunday. Another stronger cold front is on the way for early next week with a better chance for rain and a bigger cool down.