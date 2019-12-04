Sendoff for SFA volleyball to national tournament set for Wednesday night

SFA Volleyball is looking to win another SLC title in 2019. Source: SFA Athletics (Source: SFA Athletics)
By Caleb Beames | December 3, 2019 at 10:12 PM CST - Updated December 3 at 10:12 PM

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The SFA Ladyjacks are preparing for the second straight NCAA National Tournament.

After finishing their second straight season with a perfect Southland Conference record, the Ladyjacks enter the tournament with their highest RPI ever and a ranking just outside of the Top 25. The Ladyjacks will play the University of Southern California Friday at 5 pm in Waco.

The university will have a sendoff tomorrow night from 6:30-7 pm outside of the student center on the pedestrian walkway.

For ticket information to the NCAA tournament, click here.

