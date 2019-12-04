Sendoff for SFA volleyball to national tournament set for Wednesday night

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The SFA Ladyjacks are preparing for the second straight NCAA National Tournament.
After finishing their second straight season with a perfect Southland Conference record, the Ladyjacks enter the tournament with their highest RPI ever and a ranking just outside of the Top 25. The Ladyjacks will play the University of Southern California Friday at 5 pm in Waco.
The university will have a sendoff tomorrow night from 6:30-7 pm outside of the student center on the pedestrian walkway.
