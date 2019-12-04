Texans Deshaun Watson picks up 3rd player of the week honor

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRE) - Deshaun Watson continues to shine on the field and has picked up his third AFC Player of the Week honor after leading the Texans to a win over the Patriots Sunday night.
In the 28-22 victory Watson went 18 of 25 for 234 yards for three touchdowns and no interceptions. Watson also found his name on the receiving stat line with a 6 yard touchdown reception thrown to him be DeAndre Hopkins.
This is Watson’s third Player of the Week award of the season. It was his fourth of his career. The win over New England was the first for Houston since 2009 and only the second in franchise history. Watson and the Texans will host Denver this coming Sunday at noon.
