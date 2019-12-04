25th anniversary of Festival of Trees at East Texas Museum

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Terra Fidone with the East Texas Museum stopped by the KLTV studios Wednesday.
She spoke about the 25th anniversary of the Festival of Trees at the East Texas Museum in Lufkin.
There are 170 trees on display this year and the event is free to the public. The display will be up until Jan. 5.
On Dec. 15, there will be a free event called ‘Family Day with Santa and His Elves.' The event will be held from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
The museums extended hours will go from Dec. 19-23. The hours will be from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
