Wednesday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Afternoon, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: We are starting off the afternoon with clear sunny skies and above-average temperatures. We will warm to the upper 60s but a few extra clouds will start to move in throughout the rest of the day. Overnight, we will cool to the upper 40s. Tomorrow will be partly sunny and warm, in the low 70s. Between Thursday night and Friday morning we could see a few showers pass over our area. This rain is out ahead of a cold front that will help cool our temperatures back to the low 60s for Friday. For your weekend, we will see partly to mostly sunny skies with temperatures in the 60s and 70s. On Monday another cold front will make its way towards East Texas. This will bring showers and take our temperatures from the 70s on Monday to the 50s on Tuesday.