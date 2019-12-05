East Texas teenager with critical heart condition sees his Make-A-Wish come true

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - On Wednesday night, the Make-A-Wish Foundation surprised a 17-year-old who has congenital heart disease with a special trip.
Christian Roman will be going on a once-in-a-lifetime trip to Disney World.
“I was excited and surprised with all these people around me. I didn’t even see this coming,” Christian said.
The foundation surprised him in front of family and friends.
“His wish was to go to Disney, Disney World with the whole family. He loves JJ Watt, so I thought that he was going to get that. I thought he was going to wish for that," mother Sarah Ruiz said. "I asked him why not, that’s your favorite player. He said because when I go to the hospital, not only I suffer but we all suffer together. So, I want a trip that we all can enjoy together.”
Ruiz says that Christian’s heart condition is critical, and that they fight it every day.
“We’re all looking forward to just having that week to forget about all the worries and all the bad news. Just enjoy one week together as a family,” Ruiz said.
Gaylynn Ghost, a MAW volunteer and member of the board of directors, said it touched her deeply.
"In a lot of ways I can relate. I never had a wish, but I am a childhood cancer survivor and so this is my way of paying it forward.”
Paying it forward with a gift that Christian and his family will never forget.
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.