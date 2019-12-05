First Alert: A meager rain chance early Friday morning with a Pacific cold front

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Southerly winds have helped boost our temperatures today, but the warm-up will come to a halt since our next Pacific cold front is slated to move in early Friday morning. With a lack of moisture for the front to work with, we have the rain chance at a meager 20%.
Behind the frontal passage tomorrow, look for partly cloudy skies and winds shifting back to the northwest, ushering in drier and slightly cooler air, just in time for the weekend.
This weekend is shaping up to be rather nice for December standards in East Texas. We will have chilly mornings give way to cool afternoons under partly cloudy skies. It will be a seasonally cool and pleasant weekend.
Thicker clouds and some modest rain chances return early next week in advance of a slightly stronger cold front, one that will arrive early Tuesday. That will bring us some rain followed by another dip in the temperatures as we transition toward the middle of next week.
To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather app. It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates. It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.