Active shooter situation at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard leaves at least 3 injured
Authorities are responding to an active shooter situation at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard. (Source: Jasper Williams)
By HNN Staff | December 4, 2019 at 6:50 PM CST - Updated December 4 at 7:48 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - An active shooter situation at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard has left at least three victims injured, including two critically.

A spokesman said the situation has been “contained," and a witness said he saw the gunman fatally shoot himself.

Sources told Hawaii News Now that civilians are among the gunshot victims.

First responders were called to the base about 2:30 p.m., and authorities said the area remains on lockdown.

In the minutes after the shooting, base personnel were urged over PA system and with text messages to shelter in place.

Witnesses tell Hawaii News Now that the shooting happened at Drydock 2.

Map showing the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. (Image: Google Maps)
Map showing the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. (Image: Google Maps) (Source: Google Maps)

One witness said he was at his desk when he heard loud pops.

“I kind of recognize that as gunshots,” the witness. “I looked out in time to see the shooter, who I assume was a sailor because he was in uniform ... shoot himself.”

Traffic near the base and on Nimitz Highway is very heavy, and officials are urging those headed to the airport to allow for extra travel time. All commercial flights are still operating.

