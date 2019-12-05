SFA fraternity helping raise money for basketball player’s family

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - It has been a wild eight days since SFA upset Duke and the craze has not worn off.
Sigma Nu member Bailery George was at the game with his dad in North Carolina and on the drive back started thinking of a cool shirt he could make. They started thinking and the famous Charlie Daniels song “The Devil went down to Georgia”. They came up with “The Devil went down in Durham".
“I owe the shirt to my dad,” George said. “We kind of flipped it around. Nobody likes Duke to be honest.”
Making the shirt was not enough. George is big in giving back and helping other people. The fraternity decided to get the shirts printed and sell them with the proceeds going to the GoFundMe set up to help the family of Nathan Bain. Bain’s father is a pastor in Freeport, Bahamas and lost his family’s home, their church and a school ran by the family. Going into the game the account had raised about $2,000. Wednesday night the account was close to $150,000.
"We wanted it to be bigger then basketball so we chose to donate the proceeds to help get them back on their feet.
On the court, Bain and the Lumberjacks are preparing for The University of Alabama on Friday. Bain said the support still amazes him.
“I want to thank God for putting me in a place where I can help,” Bain said. “People are still in need. Having that much money is going to help those families. I am just a regular kid from the Bahamas putting it on the map helping make it known they are still in need of help.”
To purchase a shirt, click here.
