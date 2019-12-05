SFA volleyball ready to put the nation on notice

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The SFA Volleyball team left the Pineywoods around 7 pm Wednesday night with Waco as their destination. They don’t plan on coming back until Saturday night.
To do that they would need to win their opening round match of the NCAA Tournament on Friday against Southern California. SFA enters the Waco regional as the 3 seed and won the Southland Conference’s automatic bid while USC is an at-large bid out of the Pac 12 and has the 2 seed in the Waco region.
“We are going to give that 2 seed everything and then some,” Head Coach Debbie Humphries said. “We don’t have the size advantage but I do think we are a better defensive team. We will have to defend some good size all across the front row.”
SFA is one of the stronger three seeds in the tournament. They are 31-1 on the year and 63-4 over the past two seasons. They are also the only NCAA DI team to have two 20+ winning streaks in the last two seasons.
“We know how to win,” Humphries said. “We have one matches some nights when we were not playing well. We have been able to find a way to win and there is some thing to be said for that. We are going to have to play well to get it done Friday night but we are playing really good volleyball. I think we have saved our best volleyball for the end of the season which is what you want.”
The match tips off at 5 pm from the Ferrell Center in Waco Friday.
