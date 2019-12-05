Thursday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good morning, East Texas! Be sure to grab a jacket before heading out the door as temperatures are starting today off chilly in the middle 40s. Partly cloudy skies will persist into the afternoon and thanks to a breezy southerly wind, temperatures will warm into the lower 70s for highs today. Overnight, a pair of cold fronts will push through East Texas, bringing with them the possibility for scattered showers and thundershowers overnight into early tomorrow morning before drying out later in the morning hours. Cooler air behind the fronts moves into East Texas by the afternoon, dropping our Friday afternoon temperatures back into the middle 60s. A fair mix of sun and clouds this weekend but thankfully it looks like we’re going to stay dry until Monday, when another cold front arrives in East Texas. This front could allow for showers to stick around into Tuesday as well before drying out by the afternoon hours. Temperatures behind this front will be a bit colder than the past few fronts we’ve seen, and could even bring freezing temperatures back to portions of the area by Wednesday morning.