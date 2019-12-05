Traffic relief could be on the way soon for Tyler motorists

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - With the holidays in full swing, the daily traffic gridlock along South Broadway continues to be a driver’s nightmare.
Congestion has become a symbolic part of the holidays for East Texas drivers like Susan Johnson who commutes through South Broadway.
“It’s horrible. I think the lights don’t keep the traffic going and it makes it hard even for the business workers because people drive out there,” explains Johnson.
Traffic congestion is portrayed as inevitable for new driver Silas Rambin when moving through Tyler’s high volume thorough fare.
“It’s frustrating just being stuck in traffic and not the instant gratification of being just able to go,” says Rambin.
For Don’s TV and Appliance whose been a long time fixture along Tyler’s shopping corridor, management say it’s good for business.
Donnie Thedford General Manager, Don’s TV and Appliance, tells KLTV, ”We have seen traffic change drastically, but it’s because of all of the buildings going up and all of the retail shops being built. So, I think it’s an advantage for East Texans.
As South Broadway continues to draw more traffic, managing traffic has become increasingly important for Kathi White with the Texas Department of Transportation. “Everybody knows about the congestion. Everybody lives it every single day of South Broadway,” explains White.
A packet of solutions are in the works after TX DOT, City of Tyler, and the Tyler Metropolitan Organization conducted a feasibility study in 2018 to improve the mobility.
“We are in the preliminary stages of expanding US 69 from south town to FM 2813.”
White says improving the road could mean expanding the median, adding overpasses and ramps.
“It's not going to be a fix for this holiday season so people are going to have to tough it out and just pick when they want to face all the traffic,” explains White.
TXDOT will be out throughout the next several weeks on South Broadway conducting holiday traffic counts.
