Tyler County Sheriff’s Office: No foul play suspected in fatal house fire

From the Tyler County Sheriff’s Office
TYLER COUNTY, Texas (News Release) - Wednesday, December 4th, 2019, at approximately 2:45 PM, the Tyler County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call of a house fire at 10038 FM 256 East, approximately 4 miles from US Hwy 190 East. Dam B, Colmesneil, Spurger, and Woodville Fire Departments responded to the call. Once the fire was suppressed, a burned body was located in the residence.
Tyler County Deputies, Investigators, and the Texas Fire Marshal's Office are actively investigating the cause and origin of the fire. Based on the information obtained at this time, the identity of the person is believed to be known. The decedent's name will be released once the identity is confirmed and next of kin is notified.
Investigators discovered multiple box fans and heaters located throughout the home and no foul play is suspected at this time. An autopsy is scheduled to be performed on Monday.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact my office at (409) 283-2172 or submit an anonymous Crime Stoppers tip (936-639-TIPS).