East Texas Ag News: Injectable antibiotics no longer available at feed stores

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Cattle producers across the state will no longer be able to grab injectable antibiotics for their cattle at their local feed store, according to the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension service.
The USDA is continuing the phasing of a law that requires a prescription for any antibiotic use in animals raised for human consumption, as well as for all companion animals.
A prescription is already required for most antibiotics delivered to livestock.
The remaining three categories of injectable antibiotics available over-the-counter will soon be joining the list of medically important antimicrobials that require a veterinarian’s prescription.
Producers who want and need to use antibiotics are going to have to work with their livestock vets in advance of any disease issues.
You can stay on top of all the local Ag News by clicking over to ETXAgNews.com.