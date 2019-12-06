Here is the latest Texas sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — Baylor got the real sense of belonging in the conversations about Big 12 and playoff contenders after a fast start against Oklahoma. That didn't change even after the Sooners had their biggest comeback ever to ruin Baylor's big night. The No. 6 Sooners and No. 8 Bears play in the Big 12 championship game on Saturday. The game comes three weeks after the Sooners overcame an early 25-point deficit in Waco and beat the Bears 34-31. Oklahoma is the four-time defending champion going for its 13th title overall. Baylor is playing in its first Big 12 championship game.