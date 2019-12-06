Lufkin police searching missing elderly man

LUFKIN, TEXAS (KTRE) - From the Lufkin Police Department:
We are asking the public’s help in locating Paul Weisinger, 70, of Lufkin. He was last seen around 6:30 p.m. yesterday walking away from the Walmart parking lot.
Weisinger’s family reported him missing after he refused to get in a vehicle with them outside the store. He seemed confused and upset at the time.
He’s described as 5’9, medium build and last seen wearing a brown or light blue plaid jacket and blue jeans.
If you see him, call the Department at 936-633-0356
