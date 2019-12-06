Nacogdoches ISD: Elementary student brought ‘controlled substance’ to school, shared with other children

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The principal of an elementary school says that drugs were brought to school and ingested by students on Thursday.
Melinda Wiebold, principal of Fredonia Elementary School, wrote a letter to parents that stated a controlled substance was brought to school by a 5th grader and was shared with other students on Thursday.
NISD police and Nacogdoches Police Department were called in to investigate.
There was no indication what kind of drugs the children ingested and whether any were harmed or hospitalized.
The letter in full is below:
To parents:
I want to make you aware of something that happened today. A fifth-grader at Fredonia Elementary was found to be in possession of a controlled substance, which was shared with other students. Police from Nacogdoches ISD and City of Nacogdoches were called to investigate, and NISD administrators were also on hand.
Needless to say, it’s a regrettable incident. As always, providing our students and staff at Fredonia a secure learning and working environment is of overriding importance and influences all decisions we make. Actions taken today were part of an effort to protect the safety of students attending Fredonia Elementary.
If you have any questions, please contact the school office.
Melinda Wiebold, Principal
We have reached out to Ms. Wiebold and Superintendent Frailey for more information. We will continue to update this story as more information is available.
