San Augustine 3-peats as Region III champions

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Groveton gave the No.4 ranked San AUgustine Wolves all they could handle but the Wolves prevailed 48-28 to become the 2019 2A Region III Champions.
The Wolves had to overcome three turnovers in the first half that had the Groveton Indians in the lead for almost the entire half.
San Augustine’s Jayden Hicks was the game MVP despite the turnovers. He got the Wolves on the board with a 41 yard punt return then helped San Augustine take the lead for good with a 95 yard interception return for a touchdown as time expired in the first half. He would finish the day with three touchdowns passing as well.
The Wolves have a short week. They will now prepare for No.1 Refugio, a rematch of the 2017 state semifinal that saw Refugio win. The game will be Thursday night at Cy-Fair ISD’s Berry Center.
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.