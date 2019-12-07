Saturday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good afternoon, East Texas! Today has been beautiful and mild so far with partly to mostly sunny skies and highs ranging in the middle to upper 60s. Our skies will remain mostly clear this evening as temperatures drop into the middle 40s by tomorrow morning. Sunday will start off mostly sunny but as we head into the afternoon, our southerly winds will really pick up. This will bring gulf moisture and warmth back into East Texas and will allow our highs to warm into the lower 70s tomorrow. We’ll see an increase in cloud cover later in the day but will stay dry. Monday starts off in the middle 50s with partly to mostly cloudy skies and breezy southwest winds. Highs for our Monday will top off in the middle 70s and we just might see a few scattered showers in the afternoon before our rain chances ramp up overnight into Tuesday. A strong cold front will move into East Texas later on Monday and will take the majority of the overnight and early morning hours of Tuesday to exit the area. We will see moderate rainfall and a few rumbles of thunder to East Texas overnight into the early morning hours of Tuesday as the front moves through, then spotty light to moderate showers will likely persist behind the front before clearing out late on Tuesday. Wednesday starts off with partly to mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the low to middle 30s. Widespread freezing is not currently anticipated, although a few low lying areas could dip below the freezing mark for a couple hours before sunrise. Easterly winds stick around for the second half of the next work week and will lead to a very slow warm up in the afternoon, keeping our highs mostly in the middle to upper 50s until next weekend.